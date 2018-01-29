Gardai in Mayo have have launched a murder inquiry after the death of 21 year old man near Swinford in August of last year.



Joe Deacy from St Albans in the UK was found outside a house at Gortnasillagh with head injuries at 6:45am on August 12th.



Gardai believe he was assaulted.



Superintendent Tony Healy has made this appeal:



The alarm was raised by a passer-by and he was taken Mayo University Hospital and later removed to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Gardaí believe that people in the community have information and have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers or the Gardai.