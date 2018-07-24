At least 50 people are feared dead and more than 100 have been injured by wildfires in Greece.

A state of emergency's been declared with high winds fanning the flames through holiday resorts near Athens.

A Red Cross official this morning reported the discovery of 26 more bodies in the town of Mati.

Authorities had previously said at least 24 people had died.

A six-month-old baby is reported to be among those who have died.

Residents have been urged to flee their homes in some of the affected areas.

The country's requesting international assistance from other EU countries, as hundreds of firefighters work to bring the flames under control.

Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens. Picture by: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP/Press Association Images

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said: "I want to believe that despite the adverse weather conditions, we will do whatever is humanly possible to get the fires under control.

"We must at this moment all be in a constant state of alert - we must be united and make the effort to face an exceptionally difficulty situation."