The Taoiseach has 'unequivocally condemned' last night's violence in Derry and Belfast.

I unequivocally condemn the violence in Derry and Belfast last night. We will not allow a small minority intent on violence to drag Northern Ireland back to the past. We stand with the decent law-abiding people from all communities in the North. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) July 14, 2018

No-one was injured after the homes of prominent Sinn Fein figures Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey were targeted with explosive devices.

All well here. No one hurt. Thanks 4 all the texts & phone calls. Thanks 2 all the great neighbours, the Neighbourhood Watch & Sinn Féin reps who were here very quickly. — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) July 14, 2018

After a week of violence in Derry, Leo Varadkar says a small minority will not be allowed to drag Northern Ireland back to the past.

PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton says dissident republicans opposed to the Good Friday Agreement are to blame:

"The new IRA, the so-called new IRA is probably the primary grouping behind the disorder and behind these threats to police murderous attacks on police."

Sinn Féin Policing and Justice Spokesperson Gerry Kelly has slammed those responsible for attacks on the homes this evening of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey.

The North Belfast MLA was speaking after two explosive devices, one of which caused damage to a car, were thrown tonight.

Gerry Kelly said: “These were reprehensible and cowardly attacks on the family homes of Gerry Adams and Bobby Storey. Grandchildren were in the driveway of Adams' home minutes before the attack.

“I would appeal for calm. These attacks are the desperate acts of increasingly desperate and irrelevant groups.”