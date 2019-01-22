Rapper Azealia Banks, who's due to to perform in Dublin tonight, posted an Instagram story claiming she was called a "wild animal" on an Aer lingus flight yesterday.

She also called Irish women "ugly" in the tearful rant, which you can view on the star's Instagram

Claiming she was told she'd never be allowed on an Aer Lingus flight, she assured fans she would still perform as she booked herself onto another flight.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson said: “Aer Lingus can confirm that two guests scheduled to fly on 10:55am flight from London Gatwick to Dublin (EI233) this morning disembarked themselves prior to departure.

“The guests in question got off the plane safely of their own accord, while all other guests remained on board. As they had luggage in the hold, the flight was delayed while that luggage was sourced.

“The flight departed Gatwick at 12:07 and landed in Dublin at 13:22. Aer Lingus has a strict no-tolerance policy towards disruptive guest behaviour.

“The safety and security of our guests and crew remains our first priority.”

Azelia Banks manager then rebooked her flight out of Gatwick with Ryanair, so she could make her Academy gig.

Not before Azelia Banks took to Instagram to launch an attack of Rose of Tralee winner Kirsten Mate Maher.

Azelia commented with a photo of Kirsten, "Nah you're chopped sis", with the hashtag #uglyirishgirl and a laughing emoji.





Kirsten, 21, then wrote on Twitter: "Lads, why am I on Azealia Banks' Instagram story? CREASED."

She then posted to her own Instagram Story, writing: "Thanks babe, you too" along with a stunning selfie of herself pouting.

All before posting this photo to her Instagram: "@Azealiabanks @me then. Kisses from an #uglyirishgirl."