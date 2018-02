Ian Bailey's lawyer says it's possible he may appeal to France's highest court in a bid to stop his trial for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.



It's after a lower French court ruled that Mr Bailey does have a case to answer.



He's always denied any part in the murder of the French film producer in West Cork in 1996.



Ian Bailey's solicitor Frank Buttimer says the French authorities are relying on discredited evidence: