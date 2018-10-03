The "baptism barrier" in schools will be officially removed today.

It'll ban the use of religion to select which children are admitted to primary schools.

Before today, schools - which are mostly of a Catholic ethos - were allowed to prioritise children of their own faith ahead of those living nearby as part of their admission policy.

I will sign an order this morning to remove religion as a factor that can be used in admissions in virtually all primary schools. This applies from today. I will also bring into operation other key parts of the School Admissions Act to ensure greater fairness in admissions — Richard Bruton (@RichardbrutonTD) October 3, 2018





That will no longer be the case when the Education Minister signs the commencement order later for a new law to take effect.

It'll remove the use of religion as a way for schools to choose which students they allow in.

The changes will affect oversubscribed primary schools, mainly in urban areas, where places are limited.

Other changes in the legislation coming in today include the ending of admission fees - and a cap on the number of children or grandchildren of past pupils a school can enrol.

Minister Richard Bruton says the changes will ensure greater fairness in school admissions.