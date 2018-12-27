Barack and Michelle Obama have been named as America's most admired man and woman in 2018.

The former first lady claimed 15% of the votes in the Gallup poll.

It means for the first time in 17 years Hillary Clinton did not claim the top spot.

For the 11th year in a row Barack Obama was voted the most admired man.

The former US President claimed the honour with 19% of the votes.

His successor, President Donald Trump, had to settle for second place.

Some honourable mentions include Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey, who both made the women's top 10.

Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama also feature in the most admired man category.