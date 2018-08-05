Veteran entertainer Barry Chuckle, one half of the comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died.

He was 73, and is said to have died 'peacefully at home' surrounded by his family.

His manager added: "The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel."

In a statement, his brother Paul said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."

The Chuckle Brothers are best known for their long-running TV series ChuckleVision.

File photo dated 03/02/14 of the Chuckle Brothers, Barry (left) and Paul Elliott. Picture by: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

The children's comedy show ran for more than 20 seasons on BBC, between 1987 and 2009.

It spawned a number of iconic catchphrases - most famously 'to me, to you'.