The British Supreme Court's started hearing an appeal in Belfast involving a Christian-owned bakery's refusal to create a "gay cake".



A lower UK court previously ruled the decision not to bake one iced with the slogan 'Support Gay Marriage' was discriminatory.



Daniel McArthur from Ashers bakery says his family have come under attack for exercising their basic right to live according to their beliefs.

It's the first time the UK's highest court has held a hearing in Belfast.