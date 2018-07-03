Beyonce's Crazy In Love has been named the number one song of the century so far by Rolling Stone.

Her husband Jay Z is also in the top 5 with his iconic rap song 99 Problems.

The music magazine has compiled a list of the top 100 songs since the year 2000 - with U2s Beautiful Day coming in at number 40.

To compile the list, Rolling Stone polled a large group of artists, producers, critics and industry experts.

Rolling Stone's top 100

100. Daddy Yankee feat. Glory – ‘Gasolina’

99. UGK feat. Outkast – ‘Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)

98. Alvvays – ‘Archie, Marry Me’

97. Phoenix – ‘1901’

96. The Black Keys – ‘Tighten Up’

95. Kylie Minogue – ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’

94. Kanye West – ‘Jesus Walks’

93. My Chemical Romance – ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’

92. Parquet Courts – ‘Stoned and Starving’

91. Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber – ‘Despacito (Remix)’

90. Amerie – ‘1 Thing’

89. The Hives – ‘Hate to Say I Told You So’

88. Vampire Weekend – ‘Hannah Hunt’

87. Mariah Carey – ‘We Belong Together’

86. Icona Pop w/Charli XCX – ‘I Love It’

85. Original Broadway Cast of ‘Hamilton’ – ‘My Shot’

84. Daft Punk – ‘One More Time’

83. Beck – ‘Lost Cause’

82. The Shins – ‘New Slang’

81. Gwen Stefani – ‘Hollaback Girl’

80. M.O.P. – ‘Ante Up (Robbin-Hoodz Theory)’

79. Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell – ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’

78. Peter Bjorn and John – ‘Young Folks’

77. LCD Soundsystem – ‘Losing My Edge’

76. Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – ‘Get Lucky’

75. Miranda Lambert – ‘The House That Built Me’

74. The New Pornographers – ‘Letter From an Occupant’

73. The Rapture – ‘House of Jealous Lovers’

72. Migos – ‘Bad and Boujee’

71. Carly Rae Jepsen – ‘Call Me Maybe’

70. Green Day – ‘American Idiot’

69. Frank Ocean – ‘Thinkin Bout You’

68. Eric Church – ‘Springsteen’

67. T.I. – ‘What You Know’

66. Nicki Minaj feat. 2 Chainz – ‘Beez in the Trap’

65. Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris – ‘We Found Love’

64. Kendrick Lamar – ‘DNA.’

63. Fall Out Boy – ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’

62. Katy Perry – ‘Teenage Dream’

61. Madonna – ‘Hung Up’

60. Haim – ‘The Wire’

59. Cardi B – ‘Bodak Yellow’

58. Jay-Z and Kanye West – ‘Ni**as in Paris’

57. The Flaming Lips – ‘Do You Realize??’

56. Radiohead – ‘Weird Fishes / Arpeggi’

55. Azealia Banks feat. Lazy Jay – ‘212’

54. Rilo Kiley – ‘Portions for Foxes’

53. Grimes – ‘Oblivion’

52. Sia – ‘Chandelier’

51. Beyonce – ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’

50. Coldplay – ‘The Scientist’

49. Harry Styles – ‘Sign of the Times’

48. Pharrell Williams – ‘Happy’

47. Childish Gambino – ‘Redbone’

46. Justin Timberlake – ‘Cry Me a River’

45. Justin Bieber – ‘Sorry’

44. Eminem – ‘Stan’

43. Solange – ‘Cranes in the Sky’

42. MGMT – ‘Electric Feel’

41. Johnny Cash – ‘Hurt’ (Nine Inch Nails cover)

40. U2 – ‘Beautiful Day’

39. Queens of the Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’

38. Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

37. Leonard Cohen – ‘You Want It Darker’

36. Kanye West feat. Jamie Foxx – ‘Gold Digger’

35. Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Jeans’

34. The Killers – ‘Mr. Brightside’

33. Radiohead – ‘Idioteque’

32. 50 Cent – ‘In Da Club’

31. Arcade Fire – ‘Wake Up’

30. Bob Dylan – ‘Mississippi’

29. Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’

28. Rihanna feat. Jay-Z – ‘Umbrella’

27. OutKast – ‘B.o.B.’

26. Drake – ‘Hotline Bling’

25. Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars – ‘Uptown Funk’

24. Eminem – ‘Lose Yourself’

23. Outkast – ‘Ms. Jackson’

22. Franz Ferdinand – ‘Take Me Out’

21. Lady Gaga – ‘Bad Romance’

20. Amy Winehouse – ‘Rehab’

19. Robyn – ‘Dancing on My Own’

18. David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

17. Missy Elliott – ‘Work It’

16. LCD Soundsystem – ‘All My Friends’

15. Gnarls Barkley – ‘Crazy’

14. Britney Spears – ‘Toxic’

13. Kendrick Lamar – ‘Alright’

12. Missy Elliott – ‘Get Ur Freak On’

11. Kelly Clarkson – ‘Since U Been Gone’

10. The Strokes – ‘Last Nite’

9. Lorde – ‘Royals’

8. Adele – ‘Rolling in the Deep’

7. Kanye West – ‘Runaway’

6. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Maps’

5. Jay-Z – ’99 Problems’

4. OutKast – ‘Hey Ya!’

3. The White Stripes – ‘Seven Nation Army’

2. M.I.A. – ‘Paper Planes’

1. Beyoncé and JAY-Z – ‘Crazy in Love’