Beyonce's Crazy In Love Named Song Of The Century
Beyonce's Crazy In Love has been named the number one song of the century so far by Rolling Stone.
Her husband Jay Z is also in the top 5 with his iconic rap song 99 Problems.
The music magazine has compiled a list of the top 100 songs since the year 2000 - with U2s Beautiful Day coming in at number 40.
To compile the list, Rolling Stone polled a large group of artists, producers, critics and industry experts.
Rolling Stone's top 100
100. Daddy Yankee feat. Glory – ‘Gasolina’
99. UGK feat. Outkast – ‘Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)
98. Alvvays – ‘Archie, Marry Me’
97. Phoenix – ‘1901’
96. The Black Keys – ‘Tighten Up’
95. Kylie Minogue – ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’
94. Kanye West – ‘Jesus Walks’
93. My Chemical Romance – ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’
92. Parquet Courts – ‘Stoned and Starving’
91. Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber – ‘Despacito (Remix)’
90. Amerie – ‘1 Thing’
89. The Hives – ‘Hate to Say I Told You So’
88. Vampire Weekend – ‘Hannah Hunt’
87. Mariah Carey – ‘We Belong Together’
86. Icona Pop w/Charli XCX – ‘I Love It’
85. Original Broadway Cast of ‘Hamilton’ – ‘My Shot’
84. Daft Punk – ‘One More Time’
83. Beck – ‘Lost Cause’
82. The Shins – ‘New Slang’
81. Gwen Stefani – ‘Hollaback Girl’
80. M.O.P. – ‘Ante Up (Robbin-Hoodz Theory)’
79. Snoop Dogg feat. Pharrell – ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’
78. Peter Bjorn and John – ‘Young Folks’
77. LCD Soundsystem – ‘Losing My Edge’
76. Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – ‘Get Lucky’
75. Miranda Lambert – ‘The House That Built Me’
74. The New Pornographers – ‘Letter From an Occupant’
73. The Rapture – ‘House of Jealous Lovers’
72. Migos – ‘Bad and Boujee’
71. Carly Rae Jepsen – ‘Call Me Maybe’
70. Green Day – ‘American Idiot’
69. Frank Ocean – ‘Thinkin Bout You’
68. Eric Church – ‘Springsteen’
67. T.I. – ‘What You Know’
66. Nicki Minaj feat. 2 Chainz – ‘Beez in the Trap’
65. Rihanna feat. Calvin Harris – ‘We Found Love’
64. Kendrick Lamar – ‘DNA.’
63. Fall Out Boy – ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’
62. Katy Perry – ‘Teenage Dream’
61. Madonna – ‘Hung Up’
60. Haim – ‘The Wire’
59. Cardi B – ‘Bodak Yellow’
58. Jay-Z and Kanye West – ‘Ni**as in Paris’
57. The Flaming Lips – ‘Do You Realize??’
56. Radiohead – ‘Weird Fishes / Arpeggi’
55. Azealia Banks feat. Lazy Jay – ‘212’
54. Rilo Kiley – ‘Portions for Foxes’
53. Grimes – ‘Oblivion’
52. Sia – ‘Chandelier’
51. Beyonce – ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’
50. Coldplay – ‘The Scientist’
49. Harry Styles – ‘Sign of the Times’
48. Pharrell Williams – ‘Happy’
47. Childish Gambino – ‘Redbone’
46. Justin Timberlake – ‘Cry Me a River’
45. Justin Bieber – ‘Sorry’
44. Eminem – ‘Stan’
43. Solange – ‘Cranes in the Sky’
42. MGMT – ‘Electric Feel’
41. Johnny Cash – ‘Hurt’ (Nine Inch Nails cover)
40. U2 – ‘Beautiful Day’
39. Queens of the Stone Age – ‘No One Knows’
38. Beyoncé – ‘Formation’
37. Leonard Cohen – ‘You Want It Darker’
36. Kanye West feat. Jamie Foxx – ‘Gold Digger’
35. Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Jeans’
34. The Killers – ‘Mr. Brightside’
33. Radiohead – ‘Idioteque’
32. 50 Cent – ‘In Da Club’
31. Arcade Fire – ‘Wake Up’
30. Bob Dylan – ‘Mississippi’
29. Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’
28. Rihanna feat. Jay-Z – ‘Umbrella’
27. OutKast – ‘B.o.B.’
26. Drake – ‘Hotline Bling’
25. Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars – ‘Uptown Funk’
24. Eminem – ‘Lose Yourself’
23. Outkast – ‘Ms. Jackson’
22. Franz Ferdinand – ‘Take Me Out’
21. Lady Gaga – ‘Bad Romance’
20. Amy Winehouse – ‘Rehab’
19. Robyn – ‘Dancing on My Own’
18. David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’
17. Missy Elliott – ‘Work It’
16. LCD Soundsystem – ‘All My Friends’
15. Gnarls Barkley – ‘Crazy’
14. Britney Spears – ‘Toxic’
13. Kendrick Lamar – ‘Alright’
12. Missy Elliott – ‘Get Ur Freak On’
11. Kelly Clarkson – ‘Since U Been Gone’
10. The Strokes – ‘Last Nite’
9. Lorde – ‘Royals’
8. Adele – ‘Rolling in the Deep’
7. Kanye West – ‘Runaway’
6. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Maps’
5. Jay-Z – ’99 Problems’
4. OutKast – ‘Hey Ya!’
3. The White Stripes – ‘Seven Nation Army’
2. M.I.A. – ‘Paper Planes’
1. Beyoncé and JAY-Z – ‘Crazy in Love’