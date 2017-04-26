The board of the National Maternity Hospital is due to meet this evening, amid ongoing controversy about the facility's future.

Board member Dr Peter Boylan is refusing to step down after he spoke out about concerns about the project's new location and ownership.

The deal in place between Holles Street and St Vincents Healthcare Group was published last night and the Health Minister says he'll reveal more before contracts are signed.

However, not everyone is satisfied - Worker's Party Councillor Eilis Ryan says publishing the deal doesn't change its owners: