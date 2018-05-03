Bob Dylan has launched his own line of craft whiskeys.

The 'Heaven's Door' line of whiskeys is the result of an unlikely partnership between Dylan and liquor entrepreneur Marc Bushala.

The pair have converted a 140-year-old church in Tennessee into a distillery for the project.

Bottles will feature imagery from Dylan's artwork, while the drinks on offer include a straight bourbon, a double barrel whiskey and a straight rye.

The musician and Nobel laureate told the New York Times: "We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story

"I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey."

The whiskeys will be sold in Tennessee, Florida, California, Illinois, New York and Texas from next month, before being rolled out more widely.