Bob Marley is to feature on an Irish football clubs jersey from next season.

League of Ireland Premier Division side Bohemians has announced their 2019 away shirt will include an image of the reggae legend.

Bob Marley played the club's home ground Dalymount Park in 1980 and the Dublin side says the jersey gives a nod to the club's history.

Bohemians says a limited supply of the shirts can be pre-ordered on its website.

Bohs player Rob Cornwall modelling the new 2019 away jersey.

Fellow Premier Division side Sligo Rovers have used the chance to highlight some of their own home-grown music talent.

Will Rovers really show up with Westlife on their shirt?