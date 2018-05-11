Seven people have been found dead with gunshot wounds close to a tourist town in Australia.

Police discovered the bodies - four of which are children - at a property near Margaret River.

Detectives have described the incident as a "horrific tragedy".

Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said police were called to the property at 5.15am on Friday.

Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson | Image: Government of Western Australia

"The bodies of two adults were located outside, five bodies were located inside a building on the rural property.

"Two firearms have been located at the scene".

Commissioner Dawson confirmed some of the bodies had gunshot wounds.

He said the "male person" who had called the police had some connection to the property.