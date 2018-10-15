The latest Brexit negotiations in Brussels have failed to resolve the Irish border issue.

Talks between the UK's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and the EU's chief negotiator Michael Barnier ended yesterday without agreement.

We met today @DominicRaab and UK negotiating team. Despite intense efforts, some key issues are still open, including the backstop for IE/NI to avoid a hard border. I will debrief the EU27 and @Europarl_EN on the #Brexit negotiations. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) October 14, 2018

The major sticking point is trade across the Irish border.

Negotiations have been suspended until Wednesday - when EU leaders including the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meet in Brussels.

Meanwhile, a senior Sinn Féin delegation is heading to London today to meet with UK Prime Minister Theresa May and British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The meetings will focus on Brexit and the lack of talks process to establish the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

The group will be led by Mary Lou McDonald and will also include deputy leader Michelle O'Neill.

Speaking ahead of the talks, Ms McDonald said: "The toxic deal between the DUP and the Tory party has deepened the Brexit crisis and stalled progress in re-establishing the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

"Brexit is against the democratic will of the people in the North and a disaster for our economy North and South.

"It risks undermining the Good Friday Agreement, and the progress that we all now take for granted."