British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says he'll back a second referendum on Brexit - if that's what his party conference in Liverpool decides.

However, he says if the UK Prime Minister Theresa May can't deliver on Brexit she should call a general election.

Formal Labour support for a 'people's vote' would mark a significant shift for the party, and would come amid the increasing tensions in Brexit negotiations.

A recent YouGov poll has suggested that Labour in the UK could gain more than 1.5 million voters if it supports the campaign for a second vote.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Mr Corbyn observed: “What comes out of conference I will adhere to. But I’m not calling for a second referendum. I hope we will agree that the best way of resolving this is a general election.

“But I was elected to empower the members of the party. So if conference makes a decision I will not walk away from it and I will act accordingly.”

He added that his party 'is ready' for a general election if Mrs May's Brexit plans are rejected in the House of Commons.

Mrs May is also facing pressure from within her own party, amid reports that around 40 Conservative MPs could vote against her 'Chequers' plan.