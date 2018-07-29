

Businessman Gavin Duffy has confirmed he intends to seek a nomination to contest the Presidential Election.

The Dragons Den star says he will start his bid to persuade local authorities to support his nomination this week.

His first port of call will be addressing Waterford Council on Tuesday.

The entrepreneur and former Dragons Den star says if he is successful in securing the backing of the four local authorities he would run the most modern election campaign possible.

Good morning. Just to let you know after some speculation I confirm that I am seeking a nomination from four local authorities to contest the Presidential Election. I have accepted an Invitation to speak to @WaterfordCounci this Tuesday at 4pm. — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) July 29, 2018

Calling for support, he says he would be a President that is not just above politics but is not of politics.

The race for the Aras has intensified in recent weeks after President Michael D Higgins confirmed his intention to seek a second term.

Sinn Fein decided it would run a candidate, while Independent Senator Joan Freeman has written to a number of local authorities requesting a special meeting, as she looks to get support for her Presidential bid.