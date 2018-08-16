The fallout from the Pennsylvania clerical sex abuse scandal continues.

Pope Francis is being called on to remove three Cardinals from roles in the World Meeting of Families taking place in Ireland next week.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl of the United States was one of those criticised in the Grand Jury report, over his handling of abuse claims.

He's due in Dublin for the Papal visit.

Meanwhile, there is concern at the extent of the problem across the US.

Anne Barrett-Doyle from BishopAccountability.org.

She says it is difficult to get to the bottom of the issue.

"We don't get reliable victim counts unless we have disclosure, so it's a vicious circle.

"If documents are not disclosed, if prosecutors don't do investigations, if the media doesn't have enough evidence to do their own investigations we have that circle of silence again.

"And that's effectively what we still have in some states of the United States".