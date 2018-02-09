The Health Minister says more needs to be done to ensure that the ambulance licensing system is stricter.

It’s after an inquest into the death of an MMA fighter in Dublin heard that he was brought to hospital on the floor of an emergency response vehicle.

Joao Cavahlo lost consciousness after being hit in the head 41 times at the National Boxing Stadium.

Health Minister Simon Harris says that event organisers have an obligation to use a licensed operator:

Medics say there have been major improvements to the supports provided at MMA events here since the tragedy.

Glen Ellis from Code Blue Medical describes some of the supports that are now in place: