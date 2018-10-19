Teenagers could soon be subjected to random breath tests before they're allowed into underage discos.

That's one of the recommendations by a judge in Cork, as three venues seek new licences to hold such events.

There are also suggestion that parents sign a 'parental responsibility charter' which includes consent for their children to be tested for drink and drugs.

The comments come after a number of incidents earlier this year, including one event at Bandon Rugby Club, where a makeshift hospital was set up for drunk teenagers.

The Irish Examiner reports that Judge James McNulty said the court cannot ignore reports that involved teenagers 'in a distressed state' from the consumption of excess alcohol at some discos.

He said organisers must supervise events and take all reasonable steps including CCTV use and random breathalyser testing to ensure the events are drug and alcohol free.