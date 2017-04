Penmanship could soon become a thing of the past as more and more people turn to email and text.

Handwriting is under threat with a third of people saying they no longer pick up a pen or pencil frequently.

Four in ten say email text and social media are more convenient ways of communicating than notes and letter.

The most common reasons for putting pen to paper was writing a shopping list, followed by to-do lists and filling out forms.

