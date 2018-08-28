The car used as part of the papal visit is to be given to a Dublin homeless charity.

The blue Skoda Rapid was used by Pope Francis to travel to and from engagements while in the capital.

In a statement, the Archdiocese of Dublin has confirmed the car's to be given to Crosscare - an agency which helps homeless families move from temporary to long term accommodation.

It'll be used by staff at their Mater Dei homeless hub in Drumcondra.

Crosscare's Conor Hickey said the agency is "delighted" with the gift.

The car will be made available to the agency in the coming days.

However, the papal number plate SV1 - which means Stato della Citta del Vaticano or Vatican City - will not be allowed to remain on the car.