Members of a family who lost five loved ones in a fire at a halting site in south Co Dublin have been giving evidence at their inquest.

Five members of another family also lost their lives when the blaze broke inside a caravan on an “emergency temporary site” in Carrickmines in 2015.

Thomas Connors, his wife Sylvia and their three children all died in the fire that was caused by a chip pan left on a hot plate on an electric cooker.

Sylvia’s brothers Jimmy and Willy, Willy’s partner Tara and their two daughters also lost their lives.

At today’s inquest, the jury heard Thomas’ brother Jim Junior kicked in the front door of the caravan but was pushed back by the flames.

He smashed two bedroom windows in and managed to grab his 6mth old niece who was sleeping in her cot.

Another brother called John Keith went in through the window.

He said he couldn't see a thing through the thick black smoke and just felt his way around the room.

He said he couldn't lift Thomas or Sylvia off the floor, but managed to get to pass his young nephew Tom out the window.

He tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher but he said it wasn't working.

He also claimed only a trickle of water came out of a hose because a council worker had welded the hydrant shut.