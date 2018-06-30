Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a cash box was taken during a security van robbery in Co Meath yesterday afternoon.

It happened at around 12.40pm at a supermarket in Clonee.

A security man, who was collecting cash, was leaving the supermarket when he was approached by two men wearing black scarves on their faces.

One of the men is said to have been armed with a hammer.

The security man placed the cash box on the ground, and the masked men are said to have grabbed it.

They then ran from the scene - turning on to the town's main street, before taking the next left into Clonee Court.

It is believed there was a vehicle waiting for the two men, but gardaí say they have no details of how they left the scene.

The two raiders are described as being 5'6" to 5'8".

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area between 12pm and 1pm yesterday, in particular anyone who has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600.