Cash, tobacco and alcohol have been seized in separate operations in Dublin and Laois this week.

Tobacco worth €109,000 and alcohol worth over €41,000 were seized by Revenue officers in Laois.

They were found during the search of a house in Durrow on Tuesday.

The seizure included 192,000 unstamped cigarettes, 10kgs of tobacco and over 1,960 litres of alcohol.

Detector dogs Elvis and Stella helped in the operation.

A man in his 30s was questioned at the scene, and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, €100,000 in cash has been seized at Dublin Airport.

It was found by revenue officers on Wednesday when they stopped and searched a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.

They were travelling to Budapest via Dusseldorf, and the money was found in hand luggage.

Officers seized the cash, which Revenue says is suspected to be "the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity".