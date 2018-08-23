The woman who uncovered the scandal of the Tuam Mother and Baby home has turned down an invite to meet the Pope.

Catherine Corless proved there was a mass grave for infants on the site of the Bon Secours home.

She was asked by the the Taoiseach's office if she'd like to attend a civic reception for Pope Francis.

But she's decided not to attend:

"I did question them would there be any chance of having a word with the Pope for the survivors of the Tuam home and the other mother and baby homes and they said no, that nobody would be talking to him so I just felt it was pointless then. So I just thanked them and said I was taking a stand with the babies buried in the sewage tank at Tuam because we're having a vigil at the same time on Sunday that the papal mass is on."