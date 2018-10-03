Farmers have held a protest outside the Department of Agriculture over beef prices.

They're calling on Minister Michael Creed to step in and provide additional support for the suckler sector ahead of the budget.

Farmers say they're under increased pressure following sever weather conditions all year and are suffering after factories cut prices in recent weeks.

Recent survey data shows that for 2017, the average income on cattle rearing farms was only around €12,500 and farmers say they're struggling.

Beef farmers are protesting outside the Dept. of Agriculture over the beef income crisis. Farmers say they’re being taken advantage of #IFABeefprotest. pic.twitter.com/U6AvPksCjW — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) October 3, 2018



