Cork's Fota Wildlife Park is looking for the public to help name four Northern cheetah cubs.

The two male and two female cubs were born on November 12th to mother Nimpy and father Claude.

Although mother Nimpy is keeping her cubs safely and securely in the den where they were born, they're starting to become active and can be viewed in the camera screen at their habitat.

Northern cheetah cubs at Fota Wildlife Park in Cork | Image: Fota Wildlife Park

To date, over 200 cheetahs have been born there since 1985

Many have formed part of cooperative breeding programmes in wildlife parks and zoos across Europe.

Kelly Lambe, lead ranger, said: "We are delighted to welcome four new cheetah cubs to Fota Wildlife Park as the Northern Cheetah is considered vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

"Cheetahs face many threats to their population including the conversion of their natural habitat, grasslands, to agricultural zones, conflict with humans and competition for food with other large predators such as lions, leopards and hyenas."

"The cheetah is the most recognisable species here at Fota as not only does it form part of our logo but the studbook for the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) for the Northern cheetah is run by the Park's director - Sean McKeown."

Forms to name the cubs can be found here