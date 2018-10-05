Chill Insurance has extended its sponsorship agreement with the Cork County Board for another two years.

The deal will cover both the Cork Senior, Under 20, Minor, Intermediate/Junior Football and and Hurling teams until 2020.

The announcement was made at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today with Tracey Kennedy, Cork County Board chairperson and Fergal Lynch, head of marketing for Chill Insurance.



Mr Lynch said: "Since 2013 we have built a very strong and positive partnership with Cork GAA and we are proud to be associated with them.

"Cork GAA is the lifeblood of every village and town across the rebel county and is an association that shares many of our values.

"As a company with Irish roots, we are passionate about GAA and are committed to supporting Cork as they go from strength to strength.

"We are delighted to extend our sponsorship and look forward to building on our successful relationship with Cork GAA."

Mr Kennedy added: "Chill Insurance has been a great supporter of Cork GAA over the past five years and we are delighted to announce the continuation of this partnership.

"This agreement today underlines how much both organisations are committed to developing and promoting GAA games in Cork across all levels from grassroots to senior level. Today's announcement demonstrates Chill's commitment to Cork GAA as we move forward and compete at the highest standards."

The value of the seven-figure deal hasn't been disclosed, as sponsorship deals are seen as commercially sensitive by the GAA.

Chill Insurance, which employs 280 staff in Cork and Dublin, first signed up with Cork GAA in 2013 and renewed the partnership again in 2015.