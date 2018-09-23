Hundreds of Irish people are to take part in a new clinical trial to investigate whether aspirin can prevent early stage cancer returning after treatment.

300 Irish patients who have had or have started treatment for early stage breast, stomach, oesophagus, colon, rectum or prostate cancer will join the trial.

Researchers will investigate whether taking aspirin daily for five years after receiving standard cancer treatments can stop an early stage cancer coming back.

Participants will be recruited over three to six years, and they will self-administer tablets daily for at least five years.

They'll then be actively followed up for ten more years after treatment.

This clinical trial comes in the wake of studies on the effect of aspirin on heart disease, which have found that the common drug could decrease the risk of developing some types of cancer.

This international trial will also involve the UK and India, and will include about 11,000 participants from across the three countries.

The Cancer Trials Ireland group, which is supported by the Irish Cancer Society and Health Research Board, will coordinate efforts here.

The trials will take place in hospitals in Dublin, Cork, Sligo, Limerick and Galway.