The 1990s teen rom com Clueless is apparently going to be remade.

The Hollywood Reporter says Paramount Studios in is early development in producing the movie - 23 years after the first one.

It's said to have hired Marquita Robinson, a writer and story editor on Netflix's GLOW, to write the script.

The cult classic rocketed Alicia Silverstone and the late Britney Murphy to stardom and quickly became a teen favourite for the 90s generation.

via GIPHY

Cher's wardrobe was the envy of teenage girls everywhere:

via GIPHY

And her role in life was to make other people happy....and do makeovers:

<

via GIPHY