Clueless Comeback 23 Years Later
The 1990s teen rom com Clueless is apparently going to be remade.
The Hollywood Reporter says Paramount Studios in is early development in producing the movie - 23 years after the first one.
It's said to have hired Marquita Robinson, a writer and story editor on Netflix's GLOW, to write the script.
The cult classic rocketed Alicia Silverstone and the late Britney Murphy to stardom and quickly became a teen favourite for the 90s generation.
Cher's wardrobe was the envy of teenage girls everywhere:
And her role in life was to make other people happy....and do makeovers:
