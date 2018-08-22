A professor from Harvard university in the U.S. has described coconut oil as 'pure poison'.

Dr Karin Michels says the product - which is championed by many health food advocates - is 'one of the worst foods you can eat' due to the damaging effect the saturated fatty acids in the coconut oil can have on your body.

In a speech at the prestigious school, she also dismissed other so-called superfoods as unnecessary, because everyday foods give us plenty of nutrition.

Coconut oil has had its profile boosted in recent years by health food advocates who claim it is healthier than other forms of fat.

Some people even have a spoonful of it in their coffee or their smoothie because of the alleged health benefits.