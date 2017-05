A novel new coffee shop has opened in a recycled freight container on Thomas Street in Dublin.



Container Coffee is the brainchild of Gordan Hickey who got the idea from a TV show he worked on.

After a lot more planning than he thought - he finally managed to secure a spot for the container at The Digital Hub.

It opened on Monday and is open 7.30am to 5pm.

Gordon has been telling Susan Keogh how he came up with the idea for Container Coffee: