Communions and confirmations are off the timetable for state-run primary schools.



Instead, Community National Schools leave faith formation to parents and parishes.



Equate, which lobbies for equality in education, has welcomed the move, saying religious descrimination has no place in schools.



Juliette Gash reports;



We welcome the news that @ETBIreland will be removing sacramental preparation from the school day in @cnsireland schools. pic.twitter.com/5JxnzH7iGN — EQUATE (@equateireland) September 22, 2017

The first Community National Schools were opened in 2008 in Phibblestown and Porterstown in Co. Dublin. Four further schools in Naas, Co. Kildare, Navan, Co. Meath, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin and Citywest, Dublin 24 have since opened. One opened in September 2013 in Lucan, Co. Dublin. In 2014, schools were opened in Tallaght-West, Co. Dublin and Mallow, Co. Cork. Two more schools are due to open in September 2015 in Carrigtohill, Co.Cork and Greystones, Co. Wicklow.