Irish restaurants have received a record number of Michelin Stars in the latest edition of the fine dining guide.

A total of 14 Irish restaurants were awarded stars - including three first-time recipients from Co Cork.

The three Cork entries are the Japanese restaurant Ichigo Ichie in Cork city centre and two west Cork village restaurants - Mews in Baltimore and Chestnut in nearby Ballydehob.

Michelin says Ichigo Ichie (translated as 'once in a lifetime'), and its chef Takashi Miyazaki, "bring kappou-style dining to Ireland."

"Extensively trained in fusion teppanyaki cooking, chef Miyazaki combines Japanese culinary craft and art with the best of Irish seasonal ingredients to create exquisite dishes that he prepares and serves, cross-counter, in what he calls 'a one-to-one environment."

It adds that the success of west Cork’s two first-time Michelin Star recipients "underlines the region’s growing reputation as a 'fine food, fine dining' destination, celebrated annually in the popular Taste of West Cork event."

Baltimore's Mews Restaurant is founded on the principle of "exploring Irish cuisine through the extraordinary variety of natural ingredients" that the region has to offer.

"It serves a tasting menu based on the best local produce that it sources directly from small farmers, market gardeners, foragers and local fishermen."

While Restaurant Chestnut is a comparatively new establishment.

Other restaurants that hold their Michelin Star from previous years are the 2-star Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud and the 1-star Chapter One, L’Ecrivain and The Greenhouse in Dublin city and Heron & Grey in Blackrock village.