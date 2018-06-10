A man and a woman remain in hospital this morning after a serious attack at their home.

It's believed that shortly after 3am a number of men, armed with weapons, went into their home in Ballincollig and attacked the man and his partner.

Another woman in her 30s and two children under 6 years of age were in the house at the time but escaped injury.

The attackers then left the house.

The injured man and woman were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The mans injuries are very serious, while his partner's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The house is currently preserved for a technical examination.

A car was found burnt out a number of kilometres away in Waterfall and this scene is also being preserved for a technical examination.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them at Gurranabraher.