Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news.

Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today, aged 46.

She was in London for a short recording session, and was found at her hotel this morning.

A statement says family members are "devastated" and they have requested privacy at this very difficult time.

The Cranberries shot to international success with their debut album "Everybody else is going it so what can't we". 

Singles like Linger, Dreams and Zombie made them one of Ireland's biggest ever musical exports.

Dolores was married to Don Burton for 20 years, before divorcing in 2014. They had 3 three children together.

Dolores spoke to Ian Dempsey last May about her life with the band:

Tributes have been pouring in this afternoon for the much loved singer, led by President Michael D Higgins.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described Dolores O'Riordan as "The voice of a generation" and "Limerick's greatest ever rock star".


Dolores O Riordan has died, Rest In Peace. Very sad day for Limerick, a legend gone

