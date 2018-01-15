Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today, aged 46.

She was in London for a short recording session, and was found at her hotel this morning.

A statement says family members are "devastated" and they have requested privacy at this very difficult time.

The Cranberries shot to international success with their debut album "Everybody else is going it so what can't we".

Singles like Linger, Dreams and Zombie made them one of Ireland's biggest ever musical exports.

Dolores was married to Don Burton for 20 years, before divorcing in 2014. They had 3 three children together.

Dolores spoke to Ian Dempsey last May about her life with the band:

Tributes have been pouring in this afternoon for the much loved singer, led by President Michael D Higgins.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described Dolores O'Riordan as "The voice of a generation" and "Limerick's greatest ever rock star".

For anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, Dolores O’Riordan was the voice of a generation. As the female lead singer of a hugely successful rock band, she blazed a trail and might just have been Limerick’s greatest ever rock star. RIP. — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) January 15, 2018





Dolores O Riordan has died, Rest In Peace. Very sad day for Limerick, a legend gone

— Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) January 15, 2018

RIP Dolores O’ Riordan, unbelievable talent and the best voice to come out of Ireland imo, Cranberries one of the best to come out of here too — Phily Byrne (@phily243) January 15, 2018

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

One of my favoutie songs of the 90s was The Cranberries and Linger. Hard to believe the news of the death of Dolores O Riordan. May she rest in peace #RIPDolores — Phil Fagan (@PhilFagan) January 15, 2018

Sad news this afternoon. RIP Dolores O' Riordan https://t.co/UrPuU9Md6n — NewMusicNI (@NewMusicNI) January 15, 2018