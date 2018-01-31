Cuddly Toy Carrying €240,000 Drugs Haul Discovered in Dublin
Cocaine and cannabis worth approximately €240,000 has been found hidden in a giant cuddly toy in West Dublin.
Revenue officers working with the gardaí discovered the drugs at a house in Dublin 15 this morning.
Image: An Garda Síochana
Gardaí said the teddy was carrying around 11.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value €230,000.
The toy was also holding €10,000 worth of cocaine and a quantity of cash.
A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.