Cocaine and cannabis worth approximately €240,000 has been found hidden in a giant cuddly toy in West Dublin.

Revenue officers working with the gardaí discovered the drugs at a house in Dublin 15 this morning.

Image: An Garda Síochana

Gardaí said the teddy was carrying around 11.5kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value €230,000.

The toy was also holding €10,000 worth of cocaine and a quantity of cash.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station.