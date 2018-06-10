Customers in Skerries and surrounding areas on the northside of Dublin are being urged to continue conserving water for the foreseeable future.

Irish Water says it's due to increased demand and reducing water levels in the Thomastown Reservoir.



Customers in the Loughshinny and Skerries Road, Rush areas are also being urged to conserve water.



The current dry spell and increased seasonal demand are contributing to the reduced available supply of treated drinking water.

In order to avoid widespread water outages it says it's necessary to carry out water restrictions on the water supply in the coming days.