The DUP leader has insisted again that her party won't agree to an Irish language act.

Arlene Foster was speaking during ongoing talks on a new power sharing deal in the North.

There's been no effective government at Stormont since the Sinn Fein and DUP executive collapsed 13 months ago.

Ms Foster says they've made good progress - but she won't sign off on a standalone act.

She said: "We want to see an accommodation that recognises that there are people in Northern Ireland who love the Irish language and who want to speak the Irish language - but there are many, many people who don't.

"We cannot impact on those people by trying to legislate for that small number of people."

She also suggested yesterday's visit to Northern Ireland by the British Prime Minister Theresa May became a 'bit of a distraction' for ongoing talks on a new power sharing deal, despite some 'useful conversations'.

The DUP leader added that efforts will continue to get the institutions back up and running.