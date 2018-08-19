Dating apps are a factor in the continuing rise in new STI cases.

A leading sexual health expert, Dr.Derek Freedman, tells The Daily Mail today that people can now get sex as 'easily as ordering a taxi' because of apps.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says there were 4, 260 new cases of chlamydia in the first thirty weeks of 2018.

Dr.Freeman says doctors and hospitals are finding it difficult to keep up with the high level of new STI cases each week.

He said another contributory factor is lack of fear around contracting STIs or HIV as all are treatable.

The doctor says there is no 'quick-fix' solution to stem the level of STI infection.

There are also concerns about the spread of a new STI called mycoplasma genitalium which has very few symptoms and is often antibiotic resistant.