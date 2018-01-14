The popularity of dating apps has led to an increase in the amount of Sexually Transmitted Infections being reported in Ireland.

The amount of sexually transmitted infections reported in here increased in 2017, with hundreds more cases of herpes, chlamydia and gonorrhea.

The prevalence of dating apps such as Tinder and Grindr are behind the rise, according to the Sunday Times.

Dr Illona Duffy says sex education needs to be improved to decrease the prevalence of STI's in Irish society,

However, she has pointed to the emergence of STI clinics as one of the reasons behind the inflated figures.

The GP believes modern attitudes towards casual sex are one of the main contributing factors to the rise in infections: