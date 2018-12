Over €220,000 was spent in the Dáil Bar up to October, according to figures released to TheJournal.ie.

Heineken was the second most popular pint - while Cork Dry Gin was the top spirit choice.

Shots of spirits didn't go down so well, with only one shot of sambuca and 2 shots of Jagermeister sold.

For the wine connoisseurs, own brand Oireachtas vino was the most popular.

It was tea or coffee though that was the overall favourite, with 11,000 cups sold.