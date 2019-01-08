All flights have resumed at Heathrow Airport in London after earlier reports of a drone sighting.

The airport said it was working with police to prevent any threat to operational safety.

One of its two runways was closed and all departures were stopped as a precautionary measure while an investigation took place.

In a tweet, the airport has apologised to passengers for the inconvenience.

We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause. — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) January 8, 2019

It's not known if a drone was found.

There was massive disruption at nearby Gatwick Airport in the run up to Christmas, after a number of drone sightings saw thousands of flights cancelled.