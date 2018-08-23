An appeal's been launched for information, after a young dog was abandoned on the hard shoulder of the M50.

A woman witnessed a car stopping near the Red Cow Junction and driving off on Wednesday, leaving the dog behind.

She stopped and picked up the animal and brought her to the DSPCA.

Tina, as the DSPCA staff have called her, is female terrier cross and is in good health.

Gillian Bird from the DSPCA says: "Dumping a dog in any location is illegal but to do it on a busy motorway is incredibly dangerous.

"Not only could the dog have been seriously injured or even killed, but it could have caused a serious accident and put human lives at risk".

The DSPCA are seeking any information on the incident - as well as the dog herself.

Tina will do five stray days and, if not reclaimed, she'll be put forward to be re-homed.