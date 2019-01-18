Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un are planning to meet for a second summit at the end of February.

The US president has today met a senior official from the country to discuss North Korea's dismantling of nuclear weapons.

This evening, the White House confirmed that a second summit between the leaders of the two countries is set to happen within weeks:

President @realDonaldTrump looks forward to a second summit with Chairman Kim, which will take place near the end of February. Location will be announced at a later date. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 18, 2019

Both men met for the first time in June last year.

The Singapore summit marked an historic development after years of tension between the countries - and only months after the two men had publicly traded insults and threats.

While both sides pledged to work towards denuclearisation in the Korean peninsula, there have been limited developments since.

However, a recent increase in diplomatic activity led many to believe a second summit was on the cards.

Both Sweden and Vietnam have been reported as possible locations for a second summit, but there's yet to be any official confirmation.