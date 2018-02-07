Donald Trump has asked US military officials about the possibility of holding a large military parade in the US capital.

The request was first reported by The Washington Post, with the US president said to be hoping to have a display of 'US military might'.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders later confirmed the report.

In a statement to US media outlets, she said: "President Trump is incredibly supportive of America's great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe.

"He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation."

A Pentagon spokesperson said officials were 'looking at dates', with November 11th cited as a possibility.

President Trump is reported to have been inspired by the military parade held in France on Bastille Day, which he attended last July as a guest of honour.

At the time, he described the event as 'a beautiful thing to see' and 'one of the greatest parades I have ever seen', and expressed interest in holding a similar event in Washington DC for Fourth of July celebrations.