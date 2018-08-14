Officials in Italy say at least 22 people have been killed when a motorway bridge collapsed during a storm.

Around 20 vehicles plunged into a heap of rubble below, in the north-western city of Genoa.

A number of others are injured.

The Irish embassy in Rome has said it is aware of the incident, and offered phone numbers to help people concerned.

We are aware of reports of an incident in Genoa, Italy. Those in the area should follow the advice of local authorities. Anyone with concerns in relation to an Irish citizen who they believe to be in the area can contact @dfatirl on 01 4082000 (or +353 1 4082000 from outside Irl) — IrelandEmbassyRome (@IrlEmbRome) August 14, 2018

Two people have been rescued alive from the rubble - one has been flown to hospital by helicopter, ANSA news agency reported.

Pictures of the aftermath showed two large white lorries overturned and smashed into pieces, lying upturned with their wheels in the air, while rescue workers searched the area, which is covered with huge chunks of concrete and metal.

A 200 metre section came down over an industrial zone in the northern port city during a violent storm.

Rescue operations are underway.

#14ago #Genova 12:00, crolla parte del ponte Morandi sulla #A10. Le squadre #vigilidelfuoco stanno operando in massa, attivatinteam usar e cinofili pic.twitter.com/gjSJLvjw1K — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 14, 2018

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy".