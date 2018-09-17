Rescuers have resumed efforts to find dozens of people trapped after a major landslide in the Philippines following the devastation caused by Typhoon Mangkhut.

At least 40 people, mostly gold miners, are missing after part of a mountain slope collapsed on houses in Itogon town in Benguet province.

Rescue workers have voiced fears that none of those missing would now be found alive.

Rescuers continue searching for victims believed to be buried by a landslide after Typhoon Mangkhut, 17-09-2018. Image: Aaron Favila/AP/Press Association Images

The Typhoon made landfall in mainland China last night, after leaving at least 65 people dead in its wake across the Philippines.

Hong Kong has begun a massive cleanup operation after the weather system ripped through the city yesterday.

Landfall

Mangkhut had the equivalent strength of a category five Atlantic hurricane when it made landfall in the Philippines on Saturday.

Another four deaths have been reported in China as winds of up to 201kph and storm surges as high as 10ft hit Guangdong province.

Debris left by Typhoon Mangkhut outside a housing estate on the waterfront in Hong Kong, 17-09-2018. Image: Vincent Yu/AP/Press Association Images

More than 2.4 million were evacuated as the typhoon moved on to the south of the country and densely populated Hong Kong, smashing windows and forcing the cancellation of 889 flights.

Boats were thrown on to the shore by powerful waves and the immense rainfall has brought fears of landslides, although none have yet been reported in Hong Kong.

Destruction

Gale force winds uprooted trees and swayed high-rise buildings, according to Hong Kong residents.

"It swayed for quite a long time, at least two hours. It made me feel so dizzy," said Elaine Wong, who lives in a high-rise tower in Kowloon, northern Hong Kong.

Images have revealed collapsed building scaffolding and trees bending in the strong winds across Guangdong province.

Mangkhut has now weakened to a tropical storm but rain and strong winds are expected to continue in southern China until Tuesday.

Authorities in the area have issued a red weather alert, the most severe warning, with forecasters expecting a "severe test caused by wind and rain" and urged officials to prepare for possible disasters.