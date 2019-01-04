Revenue seized over €33 million worth of drugs last year.

According to its preliminary results for 2018 over 6,487 kgs of drugs were taken in.

Of that, almost €17 million was cocaine and heroin.

Seizures of cannabis herb and resin were the next highest in value at €9 million.

Desperately, there were 5,633 seizures and detentions of amphetamines, ecstasy and other drugs.

Meanwhile, more than 67 million cigarettes were seized in the past 12 months.

This included 23.5 million cigarettes, with an estimated potential loss to the Exchequer of €37.5 million, which were found in a counterfeit cigarette factory in March.

The chairman of Revenue Mr. Niall Cody says Revenue will continue to target and disrupt shadow economy activities into 2019.